Patna, Former Bihar assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary has entered the fray on a RJD ticket from Siwan, the lone parliamentary seat where the party did not formally announce its candidate. In Bihar's Siwan, ex-Speaker is RJD candidate; Shahabuddin's widow fights as Independent

Choudhary, who has been a multiple-term MLA from Siwan, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday in the presence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, son and heir apparent of party supremo Lalu Prasad.

Choudhary, who is a few months shy of 70, had lost the Speaker's post in February after he was voted out following a no-confidence motion moved by the NDA upon realignment with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD president.

The Siwan Lok Sabha seat is currently held by JD, which has dropped sitting MP Kavita Singh and announced the candidature of Vijaylaxmi Devi who joined the party recently.

The pitch has been queered for both parties with Hina Shahab, the widow of multiple-term former MP Mohd Shahabuddin, filing her nomination papers as an Independent.

Following the conviction of her husband in a number of criminal cases, Hina Shahab contested the seat on an RJD ticket thrice, losing every time.

Of late, the party leadership has distanced itself from her and many eyebrows were raised when Tejashwi Yadav refused to meet her and other members of her family when he spent a night in Siwan as part of a state-wide tour.

Latching on to the opportunity, RJD detractors like Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and rebel Congress leader Pappu Yadav have declared their support to Hina Shahab in the event of her contesting as an Independent.

The RJD has an alliance with the Congress, three Left parties and former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party and is contesting 23 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

Its reluctance to announce a candidate for Siwan was seen as a sign of trepidation in the party over the backlash it may have to contend with from supporters of the late MP who was a Robinhood-like figure in his constituency though he inspired fear elsewhere.

