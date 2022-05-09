In BJP vs AAP over Tajinder Bagga, Sena backs Kerjiwal: 'Power misuse not right'

Amid an intensifying rift between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party over action against Tajinder Bagga, who was arrested and released within hours on Friday, the Shiv Sena has backed Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Police move in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. Questioning the BJP’s objections over the arrest, the Sena in the article published on Monday wrote that home minister Amit Shah “should have intervened” when the Delhi chief minister got threats by the BJP’s Bagga since the Delhi Police comes under the central government’s purview.

“Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi, and has been elected thrice via the democratic route. The people of BJP go to his doorstep and give provocative speeches, creating an atmosphere like riots. They threaten the AAP leader,” the article reads, and adds: “Delhi is a union territory, so along with the chief minister… there is the responsibility of the entire law and order situation.”

The Sena, a former BJP ally, was referring to the protests that broke outside the Delhi CM’s home last month as the BJP protested his remarks on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, based on the exodus of the Kashmiris in the 1990s. A case was filed against Bagga over the threat he gave to Kejriwal by the Punjab Police.

To stop the Punjab Police from taking Bagga, the BJP-ruled Haryana got the 36-year-old leader released “illegally”, the Sena claimed. “What the Delhi Police and the Haryana Police did… it has been termed illegal by the court. Does that mean that no matter how unruly the BJP leaders are, the central government will still support them?”

Filing a kidnapping case, the Delhi Police had backed Bagga’s claims that he was assaulted during arrest and that the Punjab Police did not keep the cops in the national capital in loop over the action.

“Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and other chief ministers have expressed the view that the police is being used for political purposes. It is not right to misuse power in this way. The country’s people are witnessing who is misusing the central agencies and police,” it said.

Citing the recent arrest of Congress leader Jignesh Mevani by the Assam Police, the Shiv Sena said: “Gujarat's Jignesh Mevani was illegally arrested by the Assam police. As soon as he was released from the prison in Assam, Mevani was caught by the Gujarat Police and put in jail. This can also be called an emergency.” Mevani was accused of putting out objectionable tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi should be respected, in the same way the Chief Ministers of the states should also be respected,” the Saamana article underlined.

The Sena also referred to the alleged misuse of central agencies in Maharashtra while asking: “How long can the country stay united?” in the face of divisive politics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON