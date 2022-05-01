In chilling video, Chhattisgarh man hung upside down from tree, thrashed

A video of the shocking incident from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district where a man was allegedly hung upside down from a tree and brutally thrashed with sticks by five people, including a minor, has surfaced on social media.

The video shows a man hanging upside down from a tree, pleading for mercy, as five men hit him with sticks.

After the video of the incident that took place in Uchchbhatti village under Sipat police station limits went viral on social media, the five persons involved in the attack have been apprehended.

Bilaspur Kotwali City Superintendent of Police Shehil Sahu told HT that the accused identified as Manish Khare, Shivraj Khare and Janu Bhargav were taken into custody late on Friday evening, while Bhim Kesarwani and a 15-year-old boy were detained on Saturday.

Note: The content of this video may upset some people. Viewer discretion is advised.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh | A man was thrashed by 5 people as he was hung upside down from a tree in Bilaspur district



(Viral video) pic.twitter.com/hjclQDmt7m — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 1, 2022

What happened?

The SP said the victim, identified as Mahaveer Suryawanshi, is a labourer and used to live in a village where the accused also stayed.

“On April 26, one of the accused allegedly spotted Suryawanshi trying to get into his house but Suryawanshi managed to escape. However, the next day, Manish caught him and handed him over to the police, claiming that he was trying to commit theft. Manish did not lodge a case against Suryawanshi, following which the police released him after issuing a warning,” Sahu said.

According to Manish, Suryawanshi once again reached his house on Wednesday night and damaged his motorcycle parked outside and escaped.

Enraged over this incident, Manish and the other four caught Suryawanshi and hung him upside down from a tree near a brick kiln. The accused then beat Suryawanshi with sticks which was recorded by a local villager,” said Sahu.

“After we got the video, we launched a hunt for the accused and also registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections,” Sahu said.

