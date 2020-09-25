e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In conversations with PM Modi, fitness icons push for healthy India

In conversations with PM Modi, fitness icons push for healthy India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 02:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Afshan Ashiq spoke with confidence as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the footballer from Jammu & Kashmir about her fitness mantra. “I am a big fan of MS Dhoni and the way he maintains his calm on the field. I try to bring the same calmness within me and I meditate every day before working out,” said Ashiq, who made news three years back when she was photographed pelting stones at security forces in Srinagar’s Kothi Bagh.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper and captain of the Jammu & Kashmir women’s football team was among the seven fitness influencers, including India cricket captain Virat Kohli, two-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and model-turned-runner Milind Soman, who interacted with Modi during an online fitness dialogue to mark the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on Thursday. “I did not get much support from my family but I decided to fight it out so that I can bring a change in the society,” said Ashiq, who plays in a Mumbai club — Premier India Football Academy. “You are an inspiration to girls in Jammu & Kashmir. Mostly, football fans say ‘Bend it like Beckham’, but now they will say ‘Ace it like Afshan,” Modi told Ashiq during the online interaction.

During the interaction with Kohli, Modi joked about the India captain’s love for chhole bhature. Kohli burst into laughter as he shared his transition from a foodie to a fitness freak. “I used to eat a lot from outside as I was growing up. I had to change my diet and physical fitness regime. I thought fitness should be a priority,” said Kohli.

Modi launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju. “I am glad that healthy eating is becoming a part of our way of living,” he said. PM also spoke to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, yoga expert Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati, and educationist Mukul Kanitkar.

tags
top news
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
WHO Board to get 1st update from Covid panel on Oct 5-6, report next year
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Deepika to appear before NCB on September 26, Rakul to be questioned today
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
A tightrope walk for river-crossing in Odisha’s Kandhamal, video is viral
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
IPL 2020: KL Rahul leads from KXIP from the front to dislodge RCB
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In