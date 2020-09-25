In conversations with PM Modi, fitness icons push for healthy India

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 02:02 IST

Afshan Ashiq spoke with confidence as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the footballer from Jammu & Kashmir about her fitness mantra. “I am a big fan of MS Dhoni and the way he maintains his calm on the field. I try to bring the same calmness within me and I meditate every day before working out,” said Ashiq, who made news three years back when she was photographed pelting stones at security forces in Srinagar’s Kothi Bagh.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper and captain of the Jammu & Kashmir women’s football team was among the seven fitness influencers, including India cricket captain Virat Kohli, two-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia and model-turned-runner Milind Soman, who interacted with Modi during an online fitness dialogue to mark the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement on Thursday. “I did not get much support from my family but I decided to fight it out so that I can bring a change in the society,” said Ashiq, who plays in a Mumbai club — Premier India Football Academy. “You are an inspiration to girls in Jammu & Kashmir. Mostly, football fans say ‘Bend it like Beckham’, but now they will say ‘Ace it like Afshan,” Modi told Ashiq during the online interaction.

During the interaction with Kohli, Modi joked about the India captain’s love for chhole bhature. Kohli burst into laughter as he shared his transition from a foodie to a fitness freak. “I used to eat a lot from outside as I was growing up. I had to change my diet and physical fitness regime. I thought fitness should be a priority,” said Kohli.

Modi launched the ‘Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols’ in the presence of sports minister Kiren Rijiju. “I am glad that healthy eating is becoming a part of our way of living,” he said. PM also spoke to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, yoga expert Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati, and educationist Mukul Kanitkar.