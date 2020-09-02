In cost-effective green push, govt to do away with calendars, diaries

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:51 IST

New Delhi

The Union government on Wednesday asked all ministries and departments to stop printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries and greeting cards in a move aimed at the use of digital versions of these, and which will also save costs.

There will be no printing of wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries and other such material for use in the coming year by any ministry, department, public sector companies, state-run banks and all other organs of the government, the finance ministry said in a statement. Almost every ministry and department used to have its own calendar and diary.

Data on the number of calendars and diaries printed every year by various government arms, and the amount spent on this wasn’t immediately available, although it is likely to be substantial. Apart from saving costs and encouraging digitisation, the move is also extremely environment friendly.

“All such activity shall go digital and online,” the ministry added. The department of expenditure, an arm of the finance ministry, issued an order on Wednesday emphasising that the decision came into force with immediate effect.

“Integrating technology into our work is in line with his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s) vision,” it said.

“There is to be a concerted effort towards incorporating innovative methods in such matters. Using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting is well known to be economical, efficient and effective,” it added.

The order also banned publication of coffee table books in the physical form to encourage appropriate use of e-books, it said. “Innovative digital and online solutions which will achieve the same result as physical calendars or diaries are to be prioritized and to be put into practice,” it added.

Government officials and executives working in public sector companies said the decision will stop the practice of distributing diaries and calendars by government departments, public sector banks and state-run companies before the beginning of every new calendar year.

The department of expenditure said the decision has been taken as “the world is increasingly moving towards adopting digital force multipliers for productivity and given the fact that using technological innovations for planning, scheduling and forecasting is known to be economical, efficient and effective”.