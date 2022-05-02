In denial, Bengaluru civic body claims no major problems caused post Sunday rains

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s civic body, on Monday said there were ‘no major problems’ after Sunday night’s downpour, remaining in complete denial of the hardships caused due to poor public infrastructure.

“When there is a lot of rain in a short duration, water logging will be there which clears up in a few hours,” Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the BBMP, said on Monday.

The statements come a day after Bengaluru and several other parts of Karnataka received heavy rain, inundating roads, homes, shops and throwing normal life out of gear. Residents and motorists shared videos and pictures of rainwater entering homes and vehicles stranded in almost two to three feet of water.

The BBMP budget on an average has been around ₹10,000 crores annually but the quality of work in the city has come under sharp criticism over the years since it has failed to keep up with the rapid and unregulated expansion of Bengaluru.

There are over 9.4 million vehicles in Bengaluru and over 12 million residents in an area of around 800 square km.

Successive state governments continue to prioritise Bengaluru in terms of expenditure but the results, if any, have been poor and dismal as the city comes to a standstill with just the slightest hint of rain.

BVK Iyengar Road, in the central business district of Bengaluru, had almost three feet of water, entering shops and damaging material, adding to the troubles of an already distressed population who are yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns and loss of business.

Rapid and unregulated expansion, inadequate and poor quality of public infrastructure, encroachment of lakes, lack of proper storm water drain network, erosion of green cover and an explosion of economic activity has exacerbated the dipping quality of life in a city that aspires to a global reputation based on its prowess in start-ups and technology.

During the monsoon session of the state legislature between September 13-24, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that an amount of ₹20,060 crores was spent on road-related works in Bengaluru alone over the last five years.

According to the BBMP’s estimates, one kilometre of a two-lane road under Smart City costs anywhere between ₹7.5 to ₹11 crores (including underground ducts), and the same for a tar road is around ₹80 lakhs to ₹1.3 crores.

The government has surpassed many of its deadlines to fill these potholes despite the additional money put into the exercise. Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru portfolio, said that only 1,344 km of roads, out of the over 11,200 km, were motorable in the city, admitting to one of the biggest infrastructural challenges.

Civic apathy continues to claim more lives in the city, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 2021, at least 18 people lost their lives in Bengaluru due to civic apathy which is higher than all other major urban centres in the country put together many times over.

Ask any government or administrative official about Bengaluru and the rudimentary response is always that it’s a “growing city”. But other than this rhetoric, the city remains in shambles in most parts except those frequented by politicians en-route to the two airports in the city.