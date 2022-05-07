In fresh surge, India logs 3,805 new Covid cases. Top updates here

India on Saturday recorded over 3,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the fourth straight day. The country registered 3,805 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 4,30,98,743. The country also reported 22 fresh Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities registered so far to 5,24,024.

India's active caseload currently stands at 20,303 - accounting for 0.05 percent of the total cases, as per the union health ministry. A total of 3,168 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours - taking the recovery rate to 98.74 percent. The total number of recoveries currently stands at 4,25,54,416.

According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 0.78 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.79 percent.

A total of 84.03 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country, with 4,87,544 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative vaccine coverage has crossed the 190 crore-mark under the nationwide vaccination drive. While 5,86,78,007 first dose and 4,30,37,227 second doses have been administered for the 15 to 18 years age group, 3,01,97,120 first doses and 93,23,185 second doses have been administered in the age group of 12 to 14 years, according to the health ministry data.

Meanwhile, 2,83,25,897 precaution doses (booster doses) have been administered for people over 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

Delhi and Maharashtra have now started witnessing a slight surge after a massive dip in the daily cases. Maharashtra has been recording more than 200 cases for two straight days after weeks.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) has sparked outrage. As per the report, there have been 4.7 million Covid-19 deaths in India - which is 10 times the official figure and almost a third of Covid deaths globally. The Centre, however, has denied the claims.

