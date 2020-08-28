In highest single spike, Karnataka reports more than 9,300 Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 00:01 IST

In the highest single-day spike so far, Karnataka on Thursday reported more than 9,300 Covid-19 cases in the state, pushing the infection tally to 3.09 lakh. The death toll reached 5,232 after 141 fresh fatalities.

As of August 27 evening, cumulatively 3.09 lakh positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,232 deaths and 2.19 lakh discharges, according to data figures by the state health department.

Out of 9,386 fresh cases, Bengaluru reported the highest number of infection with 3,357 cases, followed by Mysuru with 895 cases, Ballari had 550 and Davanagere registered 391 cases.

A total of 26.48 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 68,187 were tested on Thursday alone.

Among the samples tested today 29,004 were rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 spread continued to rise rapidly in India as the nations recorded another highest-ever spike of the infection on Thursday.

According to Union health ministry update, the country recorded 75,760 new cases of Covid-19, which pushed the nationwide tally to over 3.31 million.

The number of active cases in the country are 7,25,991, while 25,23,771 patients have been discharged. The country also recorded 1,023 fatalities in the last 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 60,472, according to health ministry data.