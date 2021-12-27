In Himachal, PM cites 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' vs 'khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth' models

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the Himachal Pradesh government followed the 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' model in the state and worked towards implementing several development projects in line with its vision.

“There are two development models in the state. One is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'. The other model is 'khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth'. The Himachal Pradesh government is working on the first model and has implemented many development programmes in the state,” Modi said after laying the foundation of various hydropower projects in the Himalayan state’s Mandi.

Hitting out at previous Congress regimes, Modi said they prioritised their own welfare over that of the poor people unlike the BJP's model of governance that believes in development of all.

Also read | Himachal’s Mandi reports first Omicron case

"You will also be seeing another model that works for selfish gains. In states where they are running the government, the priority is not the welfare of the poor, but their own," Modi said.

Speaking about vaccines, the PM said he was confident Himachal Pradesh would soon achieve its vaccination coverage target as he reiterated the government's decision to inoculate 15-18-year-olds from January 3 and administer precautionary doses to healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbidities from January 10.

He also lauded Himachal Pradesh for turning into one of the most important pharma hubs in the country. “During Covid-19, Himachal not only helped other states, but several nations too,” Modi added.

“Today, the Himachal Pradesh government has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against Covid-19 and also made sure that development work in the state did not stop,” he added.

Also read | Awareness key in fight against Omicron: PM

Modi also lauded his government's decision to increase the legal age of girls’ marriage saying it will buy them more time to study and build their future.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated various hydropower projects worth ₹11,000 crore.

Among the projects launched during the day was the Renukaji Dam project that had been lying pending for about three decades. Six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

"The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹7,000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year," read the official statement.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project. The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to the surrounding states of the region as well.