In Hyderabad, 70 medical staff in state-run hospital test positive for Covid-19

Nearly 70 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, post-graduate medicos, house surgeons and other staff members of the Telangana government-run Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr M Raja Rao said all the medical staff were kept under isolation in a special ward and were being treated. Besides, there were 199 other Covid-19 patients, including 35 pregnant women, undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

In the state-run Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda in Hyderabad, as many as 57 in-patients, apart from nine doctors, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. “Since the affected are mostly mentally-challenged patients, enough care is being taken for providing treatment to them. Those having serious symptoms have been kept in separate isolation wards,” hospital superintendent Uma Shankar said.

On Monday, the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, discussed in detail the Covid-19 situation in the state. State health minister T Harish Rao said the situation was under control, though the daily positive cases were still above the 2,000-mark.

Telangana on Monday reported 2,447 positive cases in the last 24 hours and the active number of cases in the state climbed to 22,197. There were three deaths during this period.

Rao briefed the cabinet that the state had completed more than five crore vaccination doses till date. “The vaccination programme is going on at a rapid pace and we shall cover all eligible persons completely in a short time,” he said.

The Telangana state high court directed that the state government conduct one lakh Covid-19 tests and strictly follow all guidelines issued by the Centre.

Acting on a batch of public interest litigation petitions, a division bench comprising chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili asked the government to submit its report on the Covid-19 containing measures on January 24.

The bench also announced that all courts in the state would shift to virtual mode of hearing from Tuesday till February 4.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government rejected the demand of the opposition parties for closure of all educational institutions till January 30 in view of the increasing Covid-19 positive cases. The institutions reopened on Monday after Sankranti vacations.

State education minister Adimulapu Suresh said there was no question of extending holidays for the schools and colleges due to Covid-19. “There is absolutely no connection with the schools and spread of Coronavirus. We are taking all precautions to see that students are not affected by the pandemic,” he said.

He reminded that the government could not conduct examinations for the last two years for the students and this year, the government won’t allow such a situation to happen. “We have already conducted classes for 150 days till now and we shall continue this trend for the coming months,” he said.

