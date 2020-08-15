In I-Day address, Nitish Kumar promises to deliver more in poll-bound Bihar

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:35 IST

A plethora of announcements, promise of doing more if voted back to power and the work done by the state government on different fronts formed the crux of the Independence Day address of chief minister Nitish Kumar at historic Gandhi Maidan on Saturday.

Strict Covid-19 protocol including social distancing norms was in place for Kumar’s address attended by 300-odd guests, mostly government officials, police officials and the media.

With an eye on the assembly election, the chief minister said that he will seek votes on what he has promised and the capacity to deliver.

“I had said that I will not come before you to seek votes if I fail to fulfill my promise of providing power to each house in the state. Today, I proudly say that I have fulfilled my vow well within the stipulated time. Power has brought revolution in the lives of every Bihari,” he said.

For Kumar, who has won his previous elections on law and order, good governance, good roads, to name a few, Har Ghar Bijli (power at each house) is likely to provide one cutting edge for him during the polls. “Now, the Har Ghar Jal Yojana (Scheme to provide piped water to each household) will be completed by October,” he said.

Nitish Kumar went on to set the agenda for his next term as well. “If voted back to power, every agriculture field will get water,” he said and went on to please contractual teachers by promising new service rules for over 3.75 lakh teachers on contract. This will enable teachers to get transfer to the place of their choice, promotion, continuation of service, besides EPF benefits. In addition to this 33,916 teachers will soon be recruited.

The polls for Bihar assembly are due in October/November.

Kumar also announced that sportspersons excelling in different fields will be given government jobs and very soon 250 such people will be recruited besides 4,997 doctors will also be recruited in the health department.

Saluting the efforts of doctors and corona warriors, Kumar said that like every state, Bihar is also facing the effect of Covid-19 pandemic. “But we have left no stone unturned to contain it. Now we are testing 1.20 lakh people every day, adequate arrangements of beds and medicines have been made and a three layer arrangement for treatment has been made,” he said and claimed that a huge change has taken place in the healthcare system in Bihar.

“Earlier only 50 people used to visit primary health centres (PHCs) every month, now 10,000 people are visiting these centres every month. Bihar with 86% vaccination is among the top five states of the country as far as vaccination Is concerned,” he said and went on to list achievements in other fields as well.

Due to the spread of pandemic, the state administration has cancelled display of tableaus while children below 10 years of age and those above 60 were not allowed. People coming without masks were denied entry into Gandhi Maidan.