In Karnataka MLC polls, Chitradurga logs poor turnout, Dakshina Kannada at 95.15%

Polling for the 25 seats of the Vidhan Parishad or the upper house in the Karnataka legislature was brisk in most districts with the exception of a few where turnout was very poor.

Chitradurga, about 200 km from Bengaluru, had a voter turnout of 2.72% till 12 pm and it was 31.75% in Tumakuru.

Only elected representatives of various local bodies and assemblies are eligible to vote in this election.

“Today I participated in the ongoing elections for the Vidhan Parishad and exercised my franchise in Shiggaon in Haveri district,” Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka chief minister said in a post on Twitter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and the Congress are hoping to secure victories to keep control of the upper house of the legislature.

There are 90 candidates in the fray for 20 Local Authority’s Constituencies.

The elections come at a time when the ruling BJP is under immense pressure as its government is facing several charges of corruption including involvement in the Bitcoin scam in which several prominent political leaders and officials are alleged to have laundered money using crypto currencies.

Politically too, Bommai and the BJP are facing a challenge in the polls after losing one of the two bypoll seats in the October 30 elections for Hanagal and Sindgi. Bommai had suffered defeat in Hanagal in his home district of Haveri.

The Congress is hoping to capitalise on the discord and dissent within the BJP and prepare the ground for other upcoming polls like Zilla and Taluka Panchayat, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) and the 2023 assembly polls.

Voting will be held between 8 am and 4 pm and the results will be declared on December 14.

“My vote is for progress, unity and stability. That’s why people are choosing to vote for the Congress Party. Cast my vote for the MLC elections in Kanakapura,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said on Friday after casting his vote.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 95.15% turnout at 12 pm while Uttara Kannada recorded 78.93%, according to information shared by the chief electoral officer (CEO) in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 58.51% turnout and Bengaluru Rural recorded 59.04%.

The border district of Belagavi recorded 34.91% while Mysuru registered 37.40% turnout.