In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China

In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China

Amid India-China face-off on Line of Actual Control, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking NIA probe into the 2008 agreement.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been attacking the Congress party any its chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the recent days.
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda has been attacking the Congress party any its chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the recent days.(PTI File Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda launched another scathing attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul.

He cited a petition filed against the Congress party over the issue in the Supreme Court.

“Even the SC is surprised at the MoU signed by the Congress party with the Chinese Gov... Mrs Gandhi & her son, who led the signing, must explain. Does this explain donations to RGF and opening Indian market for the Chinese in return, which affected Indian businesses?” Nadda said in his tweet. He also attached a screenshot of a news article which talked about compromise in the deal.

 

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China in 2008.

“How can a political party enter into an agreement with China. It is unheard in law,” the bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde remarked.

It the petitioners to approach the high court first before moving the Supreme Court. The petitioners subsequently proceeded to withdraw the petition.

Amid India-China face-off on Line of Actual Control (LAC), a PIL was filed in the top court seeking NIA probe into the 2008 agreement.

“Despite of having a hostile relation with China, Respondent No 1 (Congress) had signed an agreement when it was running a coalition government and hidden the facts and details of the agreement from the country,” the PIL alleged.

“The petitioners firmly believe that the nation’s security cannot and shouldn’t be compromised by any one,” the plea had said.

The said agreement was signed between Congress and Communist Party of China in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation.

12 killed, 60 feared trapped in Kerala landslide; massive rescue operation on
Donald Trump cites India to ban 'national security risk' Chinese TikTok
In latest attack on Congress, BJP chief Nadda highlights pact with China
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
'An obscenity': SC after activist's children paint her semi-nude body
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
'Unheard in law': SC on 2008 Congress-Communist Party of China MoU
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
