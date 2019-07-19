In-laws set woman on fire in MP over water dispute

A woman was allegedly set afire by her in-laws over a water dispute in the family in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. The woman is battling for her life in a serious condition, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Badora village in the district on Thursday. Betul Bazar police station in-charge Bhaiyalal Uike said, “The woman, Dwarka Sahu, 40, in her statement accused her in-laws of setting her afire after pouring kerosene on her due to a dispute in the family over her share of water.”

Uike said the woman was first taken to the district hospital at Betul; later, she was referred to a hospital in Bhopal given her serious condition.

Uike said all the members of the family lived together but after a division of property a few months back, the only water hand pump in the family became a part of the woman’s in-laws’ property while a septic tank in the house was given to the woman and her husband.

Since the division of property, the victim was allegedly harassed whenever she wanted to have water from the hand pump. On Thursday again there was a dispute between the two sides after which the woman was allegedly set afire, the officer said.

The daughter of the victim said, “My whole family and grandmother have set my mother on fire. We used to live together previously but later the property was divided. There was a dispute over water. They abused my mother, poured kerosene and set her over fire.”

Police said Bhadiya Sahu, father-in-law of the woman, and Rajendra Sahu and Bhola Sahu, brothers-in-law, were arrested. The two other accused -- Ramrati Bai, mother-in-law of the victim, and Lalita Sahu, sister-in-law -- are yet to be arrested.

The accused were produced before a court from where they were sent to jail under judicial custody.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 23:41 IST