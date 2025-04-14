Bhubaneswar, Warning BJD chief Naveen Patnaik of attempts to "hijack the party", senior leader Ranendra Pratap Swain said the internal fiasco on the Waqf Amendment Act has raised serious questions about "our stand on secularism". In letter to Patnaik, BJD veteran flags attempt to 'hijack party', dent on secular credentials

In a letter to Patnaik, which was made public on Monday, Swain said the BJD must reaffirm its commitment to both social justice and secularism.

"The recent discontent among party workers over the Waqf Bill controversy has raised serious questions about our stand on secularism. In this context, I sincerely urge that the party must reaffirm its commitment to both social justice and secularism as its core planks and take the cadre into full confidence moving forward," the eight-term MLA said in the letter.

"Sir, this is a moment to reclaim our ideological legacy and reassert our identity as a party rooted in Social Justice-with secularism and regional dignity as its pillars. The people of Odisha are looking to us for principled leadership," he added.

BJD MPs had voted in both for and against the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, with one lawmaker abstaining due to "confusion" about the party's stand.

The BJD's parliamentary party had decided to oppose the legislation, but hours before the voting, its leader in Rajya Sabha, Sasmit Patra, said in a social media post that MPs can vote as per conscience as there is no whip on them. Senior leaders of the party have been questioning Patra's authority to change the stand.

Meanwhile, raising concerns over the conditions of the marginalised sections of the people in the state, Swain made five suggestions to Patnaik.

Among them were the demands for a comprehensive caste census, enforcement of the Supreme Court's orders on mining taxation and recovering pending dues, implementing the PESA Act to protect tribal rights, and special category status for Odisha.

"You, being the supreme leader of our party, should ensure equitable representation for all regions and communities, especially SCs-STs, OBCs, minorities and women in proportion to their population, not only at the state apex level but also across districts and block levels of our party organisation," he said in the letter dated April 9.

"Let not a few individuals hijack the party, distort the social fabric, or deepen regional imbalances. Only then can our party organisation can truly uphold the ideals of Social Justice and regional balance," he said.

Swain said that if the BJD take forward the idea of social justice as the core of its political narrative, it will resonate powerfully with the masses.

Reacting to the letter, BJD coordination committee chairman Debi Prasad Mishra said the party has all along emphasised on empowerment of marginalised sections.

On Swain's "attempt to hijack" comment, Mishra said, "He is a senior leader and can clarify who he is referring to. There is no point in becoming impatient. The party's organisational poll process is going on. Let us wait for the process to complete."

