Parl: In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi talks about India’s post-Covid role, Cong’s ‘ego’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a new world order post the Covid-19 pandemic and India must take a leadership role in the same.

Modi, who replied to the debate on the President's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the country has made several developmental strides in the last few years.

“There is a new world order post-Covid-19 pandemic. We are being recognised as a leader. India must take the global leadership role,” the Prime Minister said in the Lower House of Parliament.

“Earlier, gas connection was a status symbol. Now, the poorest of the poor have access to the same and that is why it is very gladdening. The poor have access to bank accounts, DBT is helping in service delivery...these are major changes,” he said.

The PM said today citizens were getting a gas connection, house and toilets but some opposition leaders are still stuck in 2014. Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said states such as Odisha, Nagaland and Tripura have voted the party out of power. “You (Congress) take credit for the creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you.”

The Prime Minister further said that despite losing so many elections, there has not been a change in the Congress’ 'ahankaar' (ego).

The statements and actions of the Congress suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years, Modi said in the Lower House

"We are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," Modi added.

Further, hitting out at the Opposition, Modi said that during the first wave of Covid-19, migrants were provoked to travel when experts were asking everybody to stay where they were. "When people were following lockdowns, guidelines were suggesting that people stay where they are, the Congress was giving free tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses."

As a result, Covid-19 spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, he said and his response was met by strong criticism by opposition parties.

Modi began his address by paying tributes to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday. “Lata Mangeshkar moved an entire nation. She also brought the whole nation together,” he said.