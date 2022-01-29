Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Maharashtra’s Kalyan, water woes of 15 villages to end soon

The water supply project, which involves a dedicated water supply network will ease water troubles of villages like Raita, Goveli, Bapsai, Mamnoli, Ghotsai, Aapti and others in Maharashtra. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 04:08 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar

The water woes of nearly 15 villages in Kalyan taluka will soon be resolved as the Maharashtra government has given the nod for a dedicated water supply project estimated at 24 crore for these villages.

The water supply project, which involves a dedicated water supply network will ease water troubles of villages like Raita, Goveli, Bapsai, Mamnoli, Ghotsai, Aapti and others.

The proposal for the water supply scheme for these villages was prepared by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). The proposal was then sent to the state government for approval, last week the state government approved and sanctioned the funds for the project.

The proposal of the water supply scheme for these villages has been prepared considering the requirements for the upcoming 32 years. In the project every house will get a pipeline connection, while water tax will be imposed on the villagers.

“Most of us are dependent on wells for water as there is no pipeline connection. Sometimes the well water is also not adequate for the daily chores. The water supply connection will help us a lot,” said Rukmini Bai, 65, a resident of Raita village.

“The water woes in these villages will be eased once the project is imposed. Since the proposal has been sanctioned along with the funds the work for the same will begin soon. The tender will be published in a month. We will lift the water for these villages from Ulhas River,” said an officer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, who did not wish to be named.

