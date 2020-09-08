MP: Minor held for killing girl over losing at games, death of his pet

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 06:42 IST

Police detained a minor minor boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city for allegedly killing a minor girl in his neighbourhood, police said on Monday.

According to police, the boy allegedly killed the girl as he was infuriated after the girl allegedly killed his pet mouse and beat him in games on the phone.

“As per preliminary investigation, the girl went out of her flat to collect flowers nearby this afternoon. When she didn’t return her father went out and spotted her body. Her head was smashed,” Indore deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Harinarayanchari Mishra said.

The girl was a student of class 5 and the boy, class 6.

“The boy was taken into custody after a police team spoke with several children in the area and examined the CCTV footage of the apartment. The girl was last seen with him. A boy told the police team that he had seen the boy returning and blood stains on his hands and clothes. During questioning the boy confessed to have committed the crime,” Mishra said.

“The boy told the police team that the girl was his friend but what angered him often was her defeating him in games on their mobile phones and other games. A few days back, she killed his pet white mouse. This infuriated him and he killed the girl to take a revenge on her,” Mishra added.

However, the elder sister of the deceased girl said, “We can’t believe that the boy killed my sister on such petty issue like defeat in games and killing of the pet mouse. Police should investigate the murder seriously as there might be involvement of some adult person too in the crime.”