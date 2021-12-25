In MP school test, question on Kareena Kapoor-Saif’s son’s name. Gets show cause

The Academic Heights Public School of Khandwa received a show-cause notice from the Madhya Pradesh school education department after it asked the students to name the son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as part of an examination. The question figured in the current affairs section of the General Knowledge paper of class 6.

The Parents Association of the school filed a complaint with the school education department after the private school asked the question as part of a test.

The school asked the students to write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The other questions in the section included which team had won the IPL in 2019 and the name of the leader of North Korea.

District parents’ association president, Anish Jharjhare expressed concern at the incident. “How can the school administration ask the students such non-serious questions? Instead of asking students about historical icons and other legends, they asked for the full name of the son of a Bollywood couple.”

Despite repeated attempts, the school administration did not respond to calls made on the number given on the school website.

District education officer Sanjeev Bhalerao said, “We have served a show-cause notice to the school. On the basis of the reply, we will take action against the school. We will also check the question papers of other classes.”

