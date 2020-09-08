e-paper
Home / India News / In north Kerala’s Kannur, SDPI worker stabbed to death

In north Kerala’s Kannur, SDPI worker stabbed to death

The police said deceased Syed Mohammad Salahuddin was one of the accused in the murder of ABVP leader Shyma Prasad two years ago. The seventh accused in Prasad’s murder case, he was out on bail.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Though police suspect the alleged role of the RSS in the murder, they said details will be known only after a proper investigation.
Though police suspect the alleged role of the RSS in the murder, they said details will be known only after a proper investigation.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

A worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India, was stabbed to death in Kannavam in the politically-volatile north Kerala district of Kannur on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, he was travelling with some of his family members and the assailants who came in two motorbikes waylaid him and crashed into his vehicle. When he stepped out of the car he was stabbed repeatedly and he died on the spot. The police said deceased Syed Mohammad Salahuddin was one of the accused in the murder of ABVP leader Shyma Prasad two years ago. The seventh accused in Prasad’s murder case, he was out on bail. Though police suspect the alleged role of the RSS in the murder, they said details will be known only after a proper investigation.

Kannur is notorious for RSS-CPI (M) clashes and of late workers of the SDPI and Popular Front have also been involved in violent clashes. Last week, three workers of the ruling CPI (M) were injured while country-made bombs they were assembling went off accidentally. All three injured are involved in political murder cases but the embarrassed party later distanced itself from the incident and disowned them.

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang's face-to-face meet
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
'India fired first': China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Radhika Madan's boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next?
