In Odisha, Dalit panchayat member alleges ostracism after she refused to vote for BJD

Bhubaneswar: A 32-year-old Dalit woman elected as a member of the Panchayat Samiti in Ganjam district about two months ago has alleged that she and her family have been ostracised and asked to pay a fine of ₹4.5 lakh for not voting in favour of a BJD candidate during the election of the chairperson of the Panchayat Samiti.

Mami Das, who was elected unopposed as a Panchayat Samiti member from Subalaya gram panchayat under the Ganjam Panchayat Samiti lodged a complaint with the police that she was ostracised in the village for not voting in favour of a BJD candidate in the election for the panchayat samiti chairperson.

“I was approached by local BJD leaders to vote for their party candidate. When I did not agree, a meeting was held in which I was asked to pay a fine of ₹4.5 lakh. When I refused to pay the fine, I was threatened with social ostracism. People in my village have been warned not to talk to me,” alleged Das in her complaint to the police.

Das said that if she did not get justice, she would kill herself. “I will go to Naveen Niwas (CM Naveen Patnaik’s residence) for justice,” she said.

Though panchayat elections in Odisha are not fought on party symbols except for Zilla Parishad candidates, most candidates are supported by either the BJP, BJD or Congress. Of the 314 panchayat samiti chairpersons, the ruling BJD claimed to have captured 71 per cent of the 307 blocks where elections for the posts of panchayat samiti chairpersons were held.

Ganjam BJD district president Ramesh Chandra Chyaupatnaik did not comment on the allegations of the Dalit woman.

Chhatrapur sub-divisional police officer Goutam Kisan said the police are investigating the veracity of the allegations of the Dalit woman. “There has been a direction from the SP that any such case should be taken seriously. A case has been registered at Rambha police station and the inspector of the police station is investigating the case,” Kisan said.