In Odisha’s primary classes, more than 40% students fail to clear baseline tests

Over 40 per cent students of upper primary classes in Odisha schools scored less than 20% marks in Odia, Mathematics and English during a baseline assessment conducted earlier this month after they returned to schools in January this year following two years of Covid-19 induced closure, officials said.

After remaining closed since March 2020, physical classes for class 8 students in Odisha began on October 25 last year while for classes 6 and 7, school reopened from November 15. For primary classes 1-5, the offline teaching began on January 3 this year.

Officials in the school and mass education department said to gauge the learning losses of the students after their return to classrooms, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority decided to conduct baseline assessment of students for classes 1-8 in three phases.

A baseline assessment in Odia, Maths and English was conducted for students of class 8 between November 27 and 29 with the students being asked to appear in examinations with 50 marks in each subject. Similarly, the students of classes 6 and 7 appeared for the tests between November 22 and 24 while those in classes 1-5 wrote the tests between March 9 and 11. The questions were based on their learning in previous classes. Though more than 90 per cent of the students wrote the assessment tests, OSEPA officials could not give an approximate number.

OSEPA officials said the results of the baseline assessments showed that 42.40% of the students in class 6 scored less than 20% marks in Mathematics while 40.53% students secured similar marks in English. Similarly, 44% class 7 students’ secured less than 20% marks in Odia language while 43% students got less than 20% marks in Mathematics. Around 42% of class 7 students secured less than 20% marks in English.

Among class 8 students, around 35% students secured less than 20% marks in Odia language while in Mathematics, the percentage of students scoring less than 20 % marks was 40%. In English, 42.50% students of class 8 scored less than 20% marks. Nearly one-third of class 1 students secured less than 50% of marks in Odia language while 32% of the students of class 2 secured less than 33% marks.

The questions asked in the tests were mostly 1 mark or 2 mark.

Last baseline assessments in Odisha schools were done before Covid-19 hit the country in 2019. But officials could not provide as to what was the level of learning in the classes 1-8 during pre-pandemic levels. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) (Rural) in 2018 had found that 33.1% students of class V could recognize numbers between 10 and 99 while 24.5% students could do subtraction.

Binod Bihari Panigrahy, president of All Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association said the baseline assessment is the first such assessment on a government level to gauge the learning loss that happened due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Though the overall figures are not very depressing considering that schools were closed for close to 2 years, if we consider tribal districts like Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri, the learning losses are much more. We have to make persistent efforts to bring back the standard of education at least to pre-pandemic levels,” said Panigrahy.

Educationist Pritish Acharya said the baseline assessment though not the best benchmark of learning loss during Covid-19, at least indicated how students in government schools have suffered. “To compensate for the learning loss the government needs to take extra effort. The academic loss has to be compensated more particularly in tribal areas where many students may have dropped out of school,” said Acharya.

State school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, from the 2022-23 financial year, a learning recovery plan for school students is being drawn up.