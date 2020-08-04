e-paper
Home / India News / In Pics| Silver coins, 1.25L laddoos, NSG commandos: Ayodhya readies for Ram Temple ceremony

In Pics| Silver coins, 1.25L laddoos, NSG commandos: Ayodhya readies for Ram Temple ceremony

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 12:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Preparations being made at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying-ceremony, August 4, 2020.
Preparations being made at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying-ceremony, August 4, 2020.(Deepak Gupta ./ HT Photo )
         

With just a day left for the foundation laying-ceremony of the Ram Temple, preparations are in full swing in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The main guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel. There will be a total of 175 people in attendance, comprising religious leaders and eminent local citizens.

The priests and religious leaders supervising the entire event said that the muhurat (auspicious moment) will last only for 32 seconds on Wednesday - from 12:44:08 on to 12:44:40 pm.

The PM will reach Ayodhya on Wednesday itself and spend three hours in the city. He will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit. He will first visit the deity at the temple site and then release a special postage stamp for the occasion. This will be followed by tree plantation and a puja for the event. This puja is expected to last about 20 minutes after which the PM will deliver a speech. The entire event is expected to wrap up by 2pm.

The saints participating in the ceremony will be given silver coins that have been sent for the bhumi pujan by Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati of Kamikochi to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony, 21 priests began a three-day vedic rituals began on Monday at the Ram Janmabhoomi site as well as at Hanuman Garhi temple.

Vedic rituals were performed at Hanuman Garhi temple to seek permission from Lord Hanuman for construction of Ram Mandir, Aug 4, 2020.
Vedic rituals were performed at Hanuman Garhi temple to seek permission from Lord Hanuman for construction of Ram Mandir, Aug 4, 2020. ( Photo Credit: Hanuman Garhi temple priest )

Over one lakh laddus are being prepared for the ceremony.

There is a heavy security arrangement at the temple site and entire Ayodhya. around 4.000 security personnel including NSG commandos are manning the site and 75 check posts are blocking approach roads. The district borders were sealed from Monday night.

The town is expected to shut down at least two hours before the PM arrives. If someone leaves in the middle of the event, they will not be allowed back in.

