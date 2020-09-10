In pictures: Rafale joins IAF’s 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:37 IST

The five Rafale jets are inducted to the Indian Air Forces 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’. The induction ceremony is underway with defence minister Rajnath Singh, French minister for armed forces Florence Parly, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar as main guests.

Here are some pictures from the induction ceremony which is being conducted in Ambala:

The Rafale aircraft pictured in Ambala before the induction ceremony. ( ANI )

French minister for the armed forces Florence Parly arrived in Delhi and received the ceremonial guard of honour.

French minister for the armed forces Florence Parly receives guard of honour. ( ANI )

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also held talks with Florence Parly in New Delhi after which they left for Ambala to join the induction ceremony.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrived at the Ambala Air Force Station to take part in the induction ceremony.

Rajnath Singh, defence minister and his French counterpart observe the Sarva Dharma Puja ahead of induction.

French minister of armed forces Florence Parly and defence minister Rajnath Singh observe the Sarva Dharma Puja. ( ANI )

Defence minister Singh and French counterpart Parly watch Rafale aircrafts perform sorties. ( Ajay Aggarwal / Hindustan Times )

The Rafale aircrafts also performed sorties with Su-30s and Jaguars.

Air display of the first batch of IAF’s Rafale aircraft in an arrow formation followed by Jaguar and SU-30 aircraft during the former’s induction ceremony, in Ambala. ( Ajay Agarwal/HT photo )

Defence minister Rajnath Singh presented the induction scroll of Rafale fighter jets to Group Captain Harkeerat Singh, Commanding Officer, 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ of the Indian Air Force thus formally inducting the Rafale aircrafts into the Indian Air Force.

Both defence ministers also addressed the guests present in the ceremony where the Florence Parly highlighted that Rafale is a state-of-the-art ‘combat weapon’ and has helped France tackle counter terrorism operations.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also highlighted how Rafale would be instrumental in guaranteeing peace and stability in the region.

Following the ceremony the Rafale aircrafts were given a water-cannon salute to symbolize their entry into Indian Air Force’s fleet.