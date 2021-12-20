In PM Modi’s Prayagraj visit tomorrow, focus is on women's empowerment

PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh, which is scheduled to hold assembly elections early next year, twice after Tuesday.

He has already been to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous and politically crucial state, a number of times this month to launch big-ticket infrastructure projects, including Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

The Prime minister has visited Uttar Pradesh six times in the past month and travelled to Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi, Greater Noida and Balrampur to unveil projects. He was also in the state capital of Lucknow for the directors general of police (DGPs) conference.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a release the programme in Prayagraj is being held as per PM Modi’s “vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives, and resources.”

“This transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs. 15000 per SHG,” the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also transfer a sum of ₹4,000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis) to encourage them.

When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, they are paid a stipend of ₹4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilised in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

PM Modi will also transfer an amount of over ₹20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is ₹15,000 per beneficiary.

"The stages are at birth ( ₹2000), on completing one-year complete vaccination ( ₹1000), on admission in class-I ( ₹2000), On admission in class-VI ( ₹2000), on admission in class-IX (Rs. 3000), on admission in any degree/ diploma course after passing class X or XII ( ₹5000)," the PMO said in its release.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units.

"These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx ₹1 crore for one unit. These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state," the PMO statement said.