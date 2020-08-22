In poll-bound Bengal, TMC gears up to reach out to women voters

india

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:30 IST

With West Bengal moving towards the crucial assembly elections in 2021, state chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s two recent announcements - both aimed at women – are being seen as a renewed effort by the party supremo to win over more women voters.

Earlier this week, Banerjee had announced that the Trinamool Congress-led government would weed out gender bias in the state police force.

In another announcement, which was more of a direct effort to win over women voters who constitute more than 48% of total electorate, the party supremo said that female workers of the party would visit each of the 70,000 odd booths in the state and speak to 20 women in the area making them aware of the TMC’s developmental programs.

Women empowerment has always been a core segment of the Mamata Banerjee government’s development issues since it assumed power. This is exemplified by the dozens of welfare schemes that have been rolled out by the government including the Kanyashree scheme which aims at promoting education and prevent child marriage by using cash incentives.

But recently when the TMC government was on the back foot with allegations of massive corruption and nepotism in the ration delivery and distribution of relief, women could be seen in the forefront of protests.

“The TMC had started an initiative ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ (Tell Didi) so that people could tell her their concerns and grievances. But now the government has been unmasked and the women of the state have seen the actual face of Mamata Banerjee and her government. They have stopped telling her about their grievances. Instead they are hitting the streets with broomsticks as we have seen during the Cyclone Amphan relief scam and ration scam. That is why the TMC is undertaking such drama,” said Rahul Sinha, national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Out of the 6.98 crore voters in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 3.39 crores or around 48% of the voters were women. If one goes by the representation the TMC has been on the forefront of fielding women candidates. In the 2019 elections 41% of the TMC candidates were women candidates in Bengal.

The number of women candidates contesting for Trinamool Congress in 2011 was 31 while in 2016 the number has increased to 45. Compared to this the BJP fielded around 31 candidates in 2016. The CPI(M) fielded around 19 women candidates while the Congress fielded only eight women.

Tapas Roy, Bengal minister of state for parliamentary affairs and a spokesperson of the ruling TMC said: “If you have seen women coming to the forefront during protests, I would say it is a good sign. We never saw women protesting during the Left regime. Mamata Banerjee gave them that platform and empowered them. They have the faith in the government and that’s why they are coming out in large numbers to tell us where we have gone wrong. We welcome this.”

Even though the TMC said that the party has always put women empowerment at the forefront and it is a continuous process while the opposition has taken a jibe saying it is a lost game for the ruling party, political analysts said that such schemes and efforts by the TMC would definitely have an impact on the society.

“The Kanyashree scheme has won accolades from within the country and abroad. Not all efforts by a political party may give it political gains but it would definitely have an impact on the society at large,” said Udayan Bandyopadhyay, professor of political science at Kolkata’s Bangabasi College.