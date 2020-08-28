e-paper
In poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi to address virtual rally; 100 online events planned

Election in-charge and national secretary Ajay Kapoor said that from September 1 to 21, Congress will conduct 100 virtual rallies throughout the state.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 18:31 IST
Subhash Pathak | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Patna
File photo: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
File photo: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
         

In a bid to revive the electoral fortunes of Congress party in Bihar, former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a virtual rally to address to the party cadres and people in Bihar.

Apprising the media of the party’s preparedness for the upcoming Bihar assembly election, election in-charge and national secretary Ajay Kapoor said that from September 1 to 21, Congress will conduct 100 virtual rallies throughout the state.

“Each rally will be addressed by two national leaders, five state leaders and 10 district-level leaders who will talk about people’s cause and how the Congress would provide redressal of public issues. To mobilise the masses for this program, a missed call campaign will also be launched,” he added.

On campaign strategy, he said that the party has also planned a virtual rally of Rahul Gandhi, which will reach more than 5 lakh people.

Taking a jibe at the current NDA government in the state, Kapoor alleged that the government had failed on every front whether it is Covid-19 or recent floods.

Kapoor said that the people of Bihar wanted change and were looking towards Congress for a viable and trusted alternative.

“Party workers and leaders will fight for the people with full strength to recreate the old aura of the party in the state,” he added.

On the question of seat distribution in the grand alliance, he said that it was up to the high command to decide on such matters. “It will be amicably done in the atmosphere of mutual respect,” he added.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) campaign committee chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh also said that an intensive campaign would be launched across the state to bolster the party’s electoral prospects for the next assembly elections.

With the announcement of the election likely in early September, the seat-sharing talks in the grand alliance will be crucial due to several constituents, including the likely induction of the Left parties.

