In 200 crore fraud case, Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist to be questioned

Amid deepening probe in the extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Delhi Police will now question Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist Leepakshi to "investigate the money trail of gifts presented to the actor’" by Sukesh. Meanwhile Jacqueline herself will be summoned again by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, an official told news agency ANI.

“Investigations were done on Monday regarding the money trail of the gifts given by Sukesh and the diversion of funds. Jacqueline was called for further interrogation. Her stylist Leepakshi was also summoned but she couldn't come. There were questions related to gifts given by Sukesh. The probe will resume once Leepakshi is back,” Ravindra Yadav, special commissioner of police - crime, EoW was quoted as saying. Further summons will also be given to Jacqueline, he informed.

If summoned again, it will be the third time that Jacqueline Fernandez will be called in for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case. Jacqueline appeared before the probe officials on Monday as well. Last Wednesday, she was quizzed for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar. Apart from Jacqueline, actor Nora Fatehi has also been interrogated by the Delhi Police.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail here, is accused of cheating many people, including the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh. On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, both the actors - Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi - received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

(With inputs from ANI)

