In self-reliance boost, India tests new anti-tank missile, longer range rockets

India on Saturday successfully tested a new locally-developed anti-tank missile and concluded a series of tests of extended range rockets also developed indigenously, weapons that will be inducted into the armed forces shortly, officials familiar with the developments said.

The weapons successfully tested were the helicopter launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile and Pinaka extended range (ER) rocket systems. “The successful tests are an important step towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in the defence sector, and have paved the way for the induction of the weapons into the armed forces,” Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy said.

The DRDO and Indian Air Force flight-tested the indigenously designed and developed SANT at Pokhran firing range on Saturday.

“The test met all mission objectives. The release mechanism, advanced guidance and tracking algorithms, and all avionics with integrated software performed satisfactorily. Tracking systems monitored all mission events,” the defence ministry said in a statement. The weapon has a range of 10 km.

The IAF’s Russian-origin Mi-35 attack helicopters are expected to be equipped with the missile to arm them with the capability to destroy enemy tanks from an improved stand-off range.

The existing Russian-origin Shturm missile on the Mi-35 can target tanks at a range of five km. The other weapons on the gunship include rockets of different calibre, 500 kg bombs, 12.7mm guns, and a 23mm cannon.

The existing anti-tank missiles developed by DRDO --- the Nag and Helina --- have an effective range of under five km. While the Nag missile is launched from a modified infantry combat vehicle (called the Nag missile carrier or Namica) and has a range of four km, the Helina or helicopter-based Nag is for mounting on the Dhruv advanced light helicopter and can strike targets up to five km away.

A series of successful tests of Pinaka ER rocket systems were also carried out over the last week at the Pokhran range. The new rocket system has a longer range with reduced length compared to the earlier variant.

“DRDO, after establishing the performance efficacy of the enhanced range Pinaka, transferred the technology of the system to the industry. The industry partner has manufactured enhanced Pinaka Mk-1 rockets with DRDO’s handholding. Rockets developed by the industry have undergone performance evaluation and quality certification,” the ministry said in another statement.

While Pinaka Mk-1 rockets have a range of 36 km, the ER variant can hit targets more than 48 away and has been developed as per requirements of the Indian Army.

The tests were conducted over the last three days.

“In these trials, as many as 24 rockets were fired for different ranges and warhead capabilities to meet the objectives of accuracy and consistency. With this, the initial phase of technology absorption of Pinaka-ER by the industry partner has been successfully completed, making the partner ready for series production of the rocket system,” the statement added.