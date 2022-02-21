Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In UP, Samajwadi Party alleges discrepancies in VVPAT receipts
In UP, Samajwadi Party alleges discrepancies in VVPAT receipts

KANPUR The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday alleged discrepancies in electronic voting machines, saying that the voter verifiable paper audit trail was issuing a slip of the Bharatiya Janata Party even after a person voted in favour of the SP
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

KANPUR

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday alleged discrepancies in electronic voting machines, saying that the voter verifiable paper audit trail was issuing a slip of the Bharatiya Janata Party even after a person voted in favour of the SP.

The party asked the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and ensure “smooth and fair voting”.

“BJP’s slip is coming out after pressing the button of Samajwadi Party at booth number 121 of Bhognipur 208 assembly of Kanpur rural. The Election Commission should take cognizance for ensuring smooth and fair voting,” the SP tweeted in Hindi.

The Election Commission, however, said that the complaint was baseless.

“We received a complaint that a chit displaying BJP symbol is getting generated after pressing the button against SP’s cycle symbol on the EVM at booth number 21 in Bhognipur, Kanpur Dehat. This complaint has been found baseless,” said Brahm Dev Ram Tiwari, additional chief electoral officer.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party also alleged that the party’s symbol, a cycle, was missing on the EVM against the Farrukhabad candidate’s name.

Polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections was held on 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

