India and US discuss Ukraine, Covid-19 in 'wide-ranging talks'
India and US discuss Ukraine, Covid-19 in ‘wide-ranging talks’

The conversation between US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman and Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla comes a day after the White House warned that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine “at any point”.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on a range of global and bilateral issues. (REUTERS)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, Washington

Even as the confrontation between the United States (US) and Russia escalates over the situation in Ukraine, US deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman spoke to Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday on a range of global and bilateral issues.

In a brief statement on the talks, state department spokesperson Ned Price said, “They discussed a broad range of issues including Russia’s concerning military build-up on Ukraine’s borders and regional issues.”

Price noted that the two agreed to “remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities and reiterated the importance of a strong US-India partnership to mitigate the Covid-19 Omicron variant’s rapid advance”.

In a tweet late on Wednesday night, the ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Shringla had a “wide-ranging telecon” with Sherman. They reviewed, among other issues, “upcoming bilateral engagements and the Covid pandemic, including supply of vaccines, and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, Middle East, UNSC, India’s neighbourhood etc.” The Indian readout of the talks did not mention Russia or Ukraine.

The conversation between Sherman – who has been a key figure in talks with Russia and met her Russian counterparts in Geneva and Brussels last week – and Shringla comes a day after the White House warned that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine “at any point”.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Kiev where he reassured Ukraine of US support, and is scheduled to travel to Germany to discuss a “unified response” to Russia’s actions with European allies and partners. He is also meeting his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Friday in Geneva in an effort to find common ground. The US has maintained that Russian de-escalation along Ukraine’s borders must be the first step to defusing the crisis, while Russia has sought broader guarantees on European security, including a commitment to limit NATO’s expansion and membership.

For India, which enjoys a close strategic partnership with both US and Russia, the renewed tension between the two countries has been a matter of concern. This is particularly so at a time when New Delhi is hoping that the Joe Biden administration would waive off sanctions that would otherwise apply to India under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act for its acquisition of S-400 missile systems from Russia.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

