Include differently abled, IT expert in online teaching panel: SC directs Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to include an information technology expert and a representative of the disabled students’ community in an inter-ministerial committee formed by the Centre last week to lay down the framework for making online education inclusive for persons with disabilities.

The order came following a petition filed by Javed Abidi Foundation which highlighted the digital gap that deprived persons with disabilities to equally participate with other students in online classes. The court had asked the Centre to consider the issue and come out with a solution based on a set of suggestions submitted by the petitioner foundation.

The department of empowerment of persons with disabilities in the ministry of social justice and empowerment filed an affidavit last week informing the court about the formation of the inter-ministerial committee on February 4.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appearing for the Centre informed the court that the committee will require three months to submit its report. The committee will have representation from the ministry of education, University Grants Commission, Central Board of Secondary Education, All-India Council for Technical Education and National Council of Educational Research and Training among others. In all, 18 departments/bodies will be the part of the committee.

Advocate Sanchita Ain appearing for the Javed Abidi foundation welcomed the development but suggested that the committee lacked a technical expert who is well-versed with information technology. She also stressed the need for having a student representative from the disabled community who could add relevant inputs in drawing out the framework for all educational institutions.

The bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar said, “We find this suggestion worthy of consideration,” and directed the Centre to consider the same. The matter will be heard next on April 18 to facilitate the committee to submit its recommendations.