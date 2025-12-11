New Delhi, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday welcomed the inclusion of Deepavali in Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and called it a moment of "immense pride" for the nation. Inclusion of Deepavali in Unesco list moment of immense pride: Rajya Sabha Chairman

In a message he read out in the Rajya Sabha, the Chairman said the prestigious recognition has sparked joy and celebration across the country and among Indians worldwide.

"I am pleased to share a moment of immense pride for our nation. Our festival of lights, Deepavali has been inscribed on Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This prestigious recognition, announced on the 10th of December 2025, has sparked joy and celebration across our country and among Indians worldwide," Radhakrishnan said.

He said Deepavali is not merely a festival but a civilisational message.

"It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, hope over despair and Dharm over Adharm," he said.

He said the universal philosophy of the festival cuts across faiths, regions, and generations, embodying the very spirit of India, which is "inclusive, radiant, and resilient".

"As you may be aware, Deepavali is the 16th element of Bharat to be inscribed on the Unesco List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, thereby enriching it with the glow of India's civilisational legacy," he said.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of this august House, I extend heartiest felicitations to all Indians, to our cultural practitioners, and to every individual and institution that contributed to securing this global recognition," the Chairman said.

"May this achievement inspire us to preserve, promote, and proudly celebrate our rich heritage and traditions with renewed commitment and reverence," he added.

India's Deepavali, the festival of lights, was on Wednesday inscribed on the Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The decision was taken during a key meeting of Unesco being hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi.

