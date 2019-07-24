Income tax dept searches Congress leader’s houses in Haryana

The income tax (I-T) department on Tuesday carried out searches at residential premises of Congress legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal, in Hisar and Mandi Adampur. The I-T teams started simultaneous raids at around 8 am at Bishnoi’s houses.

Bishnoi, the Congress MLA from Adampur, and his wife Renuka Bishnoi, who is a legislator from Hansi, however, were not present when the teams arrived at their sector 15 residence. They were stated to be in Delhi. His mother Jasma Devi was reportedly present at the house.

The couple’s son Bhavya Bishnoi, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Hisar seat on the Congress ticket, was present at their house at Mandi Adampur when the team members reached there.

Sources said though Bhavya was scheduled to attend some political programmes, the sleuths did not allow him to go out. “The officials also searched Bhavya’s car and a shop at grain market,” said Bishnoi’s employee Randhir Panihar. The raids continued till the filing of the report in the evening.

“There have been searches at our residence. We request the workers that they should not worry. We have been doing clean politics and will continue to do so,” Renuka wrote on Facebook.

The I-T raids were also conducted in Gurugram and Delhi at other premises linked to Bishnoi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:53 IST