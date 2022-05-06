Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Income Tax officer’s 2 friends on Facebook cheated. They thought he needed money: Cop
Mumbai Police said the senior income tax officer complained that the person, who appeared to have cloned his account, convinced two of his friends on Facebook to send ₹50,000 each in response to his SOS messages.
JPolice said it appeared the fraudster accessed his Facebook friends list and sent them SOS messages, impersonating the income tax officer
Published on May 06, 2022 05:12 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

MUMBAI: A senior income tax officer posted in Mumbai has complained that a person impersonated him on Facebook and collected money from two friends who thought they were helping him, police said on Friday.

The Gamdevi police station has registered a first information report based on the complaint lodged on behalf of principal income tax commissioner Amitabh Shukla.

Shukla learnt of the fraud much later when his friends contacted him to inquire about his situation. It turned out that someone cloned his Facebook friends and recently sent them messages to seek help. The person asked them to transfer the money to a new phone number, which had his photograph as the profile picture on WhatsApp.

A Gamdevi police officer said prima facie, it appeared that the fraudster accessed Shukla’s list of friends on Facebook.

“We have registered an offence under IPC 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) besides under various sections of the Information Technology Act,” the police officer said. “We will seek help from South Region Cyber Cell to trace the accused,” he added.

