Increase the share of taxes to southern states, urges Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday urged the Centre to extend special financial assistance to the state to overcome post-bifurcation challenges, such as revenue loss due to the shifting of Hyderabad to Telangana, and also restore the state’s financial position after alleged financial mismanagement in the previous YSR Congress party regime between 2019 and 2024. The chief minister requested that the 16th finance commission increase the vertical devolution share. (ANI Photo) (Tharun Vinny)

Naidu made a presentation of the state’s financial position before the members of the 16th finance commission headed by its chairman Arvind Panagariya at Amaravati, and later submitted a representation to them.

“Rebuilding the state is crucial not only for its future but also for the nation’s progress. If you help us stand today, we will play a key role in India’s success tomorrow,” the chief minister said.

Stating that states have a critical role in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat-2047, the chief minister requested that the 16th finance commission increase the vertical devolution share, the total percentage of taxes that flows from the Centre to the states, from the current 41% to 50%, and raise the share of Southern states from the current rate of 15.8%.

“With regard to horizontal devolution of central funds, too, the share of southern states has been decreasing. During the 10th Finance Commission, Southern states had a 24.3% share, which was reduced to 15.8% by the 15th Finance Commission,” he said.

Specifically looking at Andhra Pradesh’s share in horizontal devolution, Naidu said it was lower than its contribution to national GDP and population, which is financially disadvantageous for the state.

Naidu explained his government’s Swaranandhra-2047 vision, which aims to achieve a 15% annual growth rate, transform the state into a $2.4 trillion ( ₹205 lakh crore) economy, reach the target of $42,000 ( ₹35.9 lakh) per capita income, increase exports to $450 billion ( ₹38.5 lakh crore) and extend average life expectancy to 85 years.

“In order to achieve these targets, the state requires investments to the extent of ₹40 lakh crore in investments are required by 2029. The state’s current GSDP is ₹18.25 lakh crore and the governments aims at achieving the target of ₹29.29 lakh crore by 2028-29,” he said.

Naidu explained that Andhra Pradesh had to face a major revenue loss with Hyderabad capital city going to Telangana post bifurcation. He also pointed out that between 2019–2024, alleged fiscal mismanagement and neglect caused severe economic setbacks. “The average growth rate dropped to 10.32% during this period compared to 13.49% in the previous five years; the capital expenditure fell from 2.01% to 1.38%. In 2023–24, committed expenditure (salaries, pensions, interest) stood at ₹1,03,220 crore, while the state’s own revenue was only ₹93,410 crore,” he said.

He said the revenue deficit is expected to increase from ₹1,28,146 crore in 2024-25 to ₹1,43,640 crore in 2030–31. “Since we assumed office in June 2024, the government has cleared ₹24,811 crore in pending dues; paid ₹13,085 crore for Central schemes and ₹13,314 crore for capital expenditure. The local bodies were strengthened with ₹3,339 crore,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out to the finance commission that it would require ₹77,249 crore for the development of Amaravati capital city. So far, ₹31,000 crore has been secured through World Bank, HUDCO, and KfW and an additional ₹47,000 crore is required to complete the project,” he said.

Naidu asked the Central assistance for several other key projects such as Polavaram–Banakacharla river linkage project, development of five tourism hubs (Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Araku, Tirupati, Rajahmundry), establishment of a national Museum in Amaravati, construction of a world-class convention centre in Visakhapatnam, setting up of Quantum Valley, skill development, Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and other infrastructure projects.

The state also needs liberal grant of ₹69,897 crore for rural local bodies, ₹19,871 crore for urban local bodies, towards drinking water schemes, sanitation, roads and transport. For Disaster Preparedness (2026–2031): ₹16,181 crore required, he said.

The chairman and members of the finance commission appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government’s WhatsApp Governance initiative, an official statement said.