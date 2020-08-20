e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Incredibly proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

‘Incredibly proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi tweeted his tribute to his father. “We miss him today and everyday,” the tweet read.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi.(ANI Twitter)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi’s Veer Bhumi Rajiv Gandhi Memorial and paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The Congress leader tweeted he was “incredibly lucky and proud” to have him as his father, adding that “he was a compassionate and loving human being”. “We miss him today and everyday,” the tweet further read.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the former PM.

“On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,” PM Modi tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40. He served as the sixth PM of India. He was assassinated during an election rally in Tamil Nadu by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber in 1991.

(with agency inputs)

tags
top news
Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot
Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot
Sero survey shows 29% population in Delhi has Covid-19 antibodies now
Sero survey shows 29% population in Delhi has Covid-19 antibodies now
Bhushan asks SC to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
Bhushan asks SC to defer hearing on his sentence in contempt case
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
‘Proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
‘Proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
‘Wipe off tears sister’: Sonu Sood helps flood-hit girl in Maoist-affected Bastar
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In