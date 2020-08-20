‘Incredibly proud to have him as my father’: Rahul’s tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:04 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi’s Veer Bhumi Rajiv Gandhi Memorial and paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The Congress leader tweeted he was “incredibly lucky and proud” to have him as his father, adding that “he was a compassionate and loving human being”. “We miss him today and everyday,” the tweet further read.

Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being.



I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father.



We miss him today and everyday. pic.twitter.com/jWUUZQklTi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the former PM.

“On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,” PM Modi tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40. He served as the sixth PM of India. He was assassinated during an election rally in Tamil Nadu by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber in 1991.

(with agency inputs)