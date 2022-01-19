Indefinite suspension of MLAs danger to democracy, says SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that an outer limit on the period for suspending a member of legislature is essential for democracy as a situation can be perceived in future where a ruling party having with a slender majority resorts to such actions to keep the Opposition members out of the House.

Dealing with the July 2021 action of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to suspend 12 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a one-year period, a bench headed by justice AM Khanwilkar said, “This question that we are pondering upon is not just dealing with the rights of an individual or a constituency, but concerns democracy. If we uphold such an action, we will be staring at unexpected situations.”

The state government defended its July 5, 2021 action by stating that once the Constitution provides power to the legislature to suspend its members for obstructing the business of the House, the judiciary cannot review the quantum of punishment. Senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram who appeared for Maharashtra said, “There is no Parliamentary law that bars suspension for a year. If I am able to convince the court on this aspect, further enquiry cannot proceed on this aspect.”

The bench, also comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar told Sundaram, “The outer limit (for suspension) is essential for democracy and upholding democratic balance…It can otherwise result in a danger to democracy. For instance, if a ruling party has slender lead, what will be the outcome if 10 or 12 persons from the Opposition side are suspended?”

This was the second time the court questioned the legitimacy of the Maharashtra Assembly’s decision to suspend the 12 MLAs from the House for a one-year period. On January 11, the same bench had said that suspension is worse than expulsion. In the latter case, on expulsion or disqualification, a seat cannot remain vacant beyond six months following which there is a re-election. This is provided under Section 151A of the Representation of Peoples Act. Further, under Article 190(4) of the Constitution, a member’s unexplained absence from the House for a period of 60 days can be a ground to declare the seat vacant. The MLAs had cited these provisions to show the action of the Assembly against them to be arbitrary and malafide.

“Because you have power to expel, does not mean you will suspend a member for an indefinite period. The purpose of suspension is to ensure the business of the House is completed peacefully. When the session of the House gets over, where is the question of continuing the suspension,” the bench asked the state.

Sundaram said, “Once you recognise the right of the House to expel, he goes for every session,” adding that the suspension contemplated is not as per the calendar year but the number of sittings.

He further explained that under Article 190(4) absence of a member will not automatically result in vacancy of seat as the House will have the discretion to declare it vacant. The state further distinguished suspension from expulsion by stating that a MLA loses right to enter the House during the period of suspension but continues to represent his constituency in every other way.

The bench reminded Sundaram, “The limit has been laid down in the Constitution Article 190(4) and law (Section 151A). We will go by the Constitutional spirit. The issue raised has to be tested not just on whether it is constitutional or illegal, but on rationality as well. This rationality may not be provided by law but should be derived on the basis whether a common man takes this action to be rational or preposterous.” As far as unconstitutionality is concerned, the bench observed that it must be inferred from the constitutional principles laid down under Articles 14, 19, and 21 which forms the core of an individual’s fundamental rights.

The MLAs in their petition filed by Abhikalp Pratap Singh had stated that the order to suspend them goes to the root of democracy as it was an attempt to suppress dissent within the legislature which violates their right to free speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a).

The 12 suspended MLAs are Sanjay Kute, Abhimanyu Pawar, Ashish Shelar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Harish Pimpale, Parag Alavani, Yogesh Sagar, Jayakumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Kirtikumar Bhangadia.

The hearing of the case will continue on Wednesday .The state has concluded its arguments. However, the lawyers appearing for the suspended MLAs will get a chance to respond to the submissions of the state government. The Speaker of the Assembly has refused to be part of the proceedings before the top court.