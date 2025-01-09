India a key regional and economic player, want stronger ties: Taliban minister

NEW DELHI: The Taliban regime in Afghanistan wants to strengthen political and economic relations with India, which is a “key regional and economic player”, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri meets Afghanistan acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday. (Randhir Jaiswal - X/ANI)

At a meeting with foreign secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai on Wednesday, Muttaqi assured the Indian side that Afghanistan “does not pose a threat to any nation”, while calling for raising the level of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

The meeting between Misri and Muttaqi marked the highest level of talks between the Indian government and the Taliban since they took over Afghanistan in 2021. The external affairs ministry’s point person for Afghanistan, joint secretary JP Singh, has handled the outreach to the Taliban so far.

Like other countries, India hasn’t formally recognised the Taliban regime and backed calls for the formation of an inclusive and broad-based government. At the same time, the Indian side has stepped up its engagement with the Taliban to secure its interests and to address security concerns related to Afghanistan.

Muttaqi expressed gratitude for India’s humanitarian assistance at the meeting with Misri and “underlined a desire of strengthening political and economic relations with India as a key regional and economic player”, according to a statement from the Taliban’s foreign ministry. This approach is in line with the Taliban’s “balanced and economy-centric foreign policy”, he said.

Muttaqi also assured the Indian delegation that “Afghanistan does not pose a threat to any nation”, the statement said.

A readout issued on Wednesday by external affairs ministry said that the Afghan side “underlined its sensitivities to India’s security concerns”. People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that India continues to have security concerns related to the presence in Afghanistan of a large number of fighters from Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Muttaqi also expressed the hope of raising the level of diplomatic relations with India and easing the visa regime for Afghan businessmen, medical patients and students, the statement said. The two sides agreed to look into facilitating trade and visa processes.

The Taliban’s deputy ministers of commerce and transport also participated in the meeting that focused on political, economic and people-to-people relations.

The Taliban’s statement quoted Misri as appreciating the Kabul regime’s efforts to ensure security and combat narcotics and corruption.

The external affairs ministry said India will provide support for Afghanistan’s health sector and for rehabilitating refugees. This comes at a time when the Taliban regime is grappling with the issue of rehabilitating hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees evicted by Pakistan.

The two sides also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port in Iran for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.