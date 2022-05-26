India adds 2,628 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs, 23% more than yesterday

India on Thursday recorded an increase in its daily Covid-19 tally after 2,628 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 4,31,44,820, according to the health ministry dashboard. Eighteen patients died and 2,167 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, the overall count of deaths and recoveries has climbed to 5,24,525 and 4,26,04,881 respectively. The active cases stand at 15,414 and constitute 0.03 per cent of the caseload. Thursday's Covid case count in the country is 23 per cent more than that of Wednesday's when 2,124 infections were recorded. Seventeen deaths and 1,977 recoveries were logged on Wednesday.

Over 4.52 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total figure has climbed to 84,84,11,356, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.

The country's overall vaccination coverage, meanwhile, has exceeded 192.67 crore with 13.13 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The ministry had earlier said that over 193.53 crore vaccine doses had been provided to states and Union Territories so far through the Union government's free of cost channel and direct state procurement category, and more than 16.14 crore balance and unutilised doses were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

