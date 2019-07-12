India among few nations giving free government office access to reporters

India may be among the few countries that allow recognised journalists special access to government buildings, as compared to other prominent democracies where the terms of a reporter’s entry into a government facility are often at par with those of a general citizen’s.

The Indian practice has been in focus since Tuesday, when the Union finance ministry said journalists will be allowed entry into North Block offices only after an appointment. The decision triggered anger, most prominently from the Editors Guild of India that called it “arbitrary” and “a gag on media freedoms”. On Thursday, rumours swirled that the move would be rolled back, but a senior finance ministry official with direct knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity that there were no such plans.

The access has traditionally been given to journalists who obtain an accreditation from the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB). A PIB enrolment comes with several benefits, including subsidised healthcare, but is done only after vetting by a committee.

The access a PIB-accredited journalist gets is not available to other journalists and the general public, who are required to seek appointments or log their visits to government offices. However, this access doesn’t extend to the ministry of external affairs, the ministry of defence, and the Prime Minister’s Office – all of which can be entered only after an appointment is fixed.

In the United States, free access – without having to log or request visits -- to a federal office such as the State Department requires a “hard pass” that is specifically issued for reporters who need frequent access. Such a pass is also required to access the White House (it was in the news last year when the White House rescinded the pass issued to CNN’s Jim Acosta after a spat he had with President Donald Trump). In the United Kingdom, the most widely recognised press credentials are issued by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), with no intervention or checks by the government. NUJ credentials are recognised by police and all public-sector bodies, but it does not entitle free or unrestricted access to offices.

“It is not possible to wander around government offices in the UK without appointment. After an appointment is made, journalists need to show their press cards and wait at the security entrance to be collected by the person meeting them or an official on their behalf,” said Vijay Rana, the former radio editor of BBC World Service Hindi. “The idea that journalists can wander around government offices in UK is considered strange...,” he added.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 07:24 IST