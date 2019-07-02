India and Pakistan to meet on July 14 to discuss Kartarpur modalities

The India-Pakistan meeting, which will be held on the Pakistani side of the Wagah-Attari border, will discuss on July 14 the draft agreement on the modalities for the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Pakistan remains committed to expedited progress on the matter to ensure that the corridor is operationalised in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019,” the statement said. Pakistani also requested the Indian side to convey the composition of its delegation.

Last week, India proposed July 11-14 to Pakistan as dates for the second meeting of officials of the two sides. The first meeting on modalities was held at Attari on March 14.

India called off a meeting that was to be held on the Pakistani side on April 2 over the inclusion of pro-Khalistan activists in a Pakistani committee to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

