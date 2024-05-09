INDIA bloc will win South Goa seat easily, but AAP would have managed campaign better way: Viegas

Panaji, A MLA in Goa, Venzy Viegas, on Thursday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would win the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency comfortably, and said had he got the opportunity to contest this seat, his party's election management and campaign would have been better. He also said that ahead of the polls, the opposition alliance had urged people to channelise their anger into voting wisely. Polling for two parliamentary seats in Goa - North Goa and South Goa - was held on May 7. Viegas was initially announced as the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate from the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency, but had to withdraw from the fray later after the INDIA bloc decided that the Congress would contest both the seats in Goa. "When I was told not to contest, I did not feel bad as the whole idea was to bring the alliance together," Viegas told PTI. He said when his name was announced, there was a lot of delay to declare the candidates. "I was ready to contest as the party had suggested my name," he said. Even when it was decided that the Congress would contest both the seats, he was the first leader to hit the ground, without even waiting for the candidates to be announced, Viegas added. "Congress is always known for its delayed response. When we knew that there is delay from the partner, we thought that we will not waste time and hit the ground, talk to people and start the campaign. We asked people to channelise their anger into votes," he said. When asked whether he could have been able to make a better impact as compared to Congress candidate Viriato Fernandes, Viegas said, "What I see now is that had I got the ticket, the result would have been the same, but the management would have been better. The management of A in South Goa would have been better and totally organised." The A MLA said the Congress candidate will win the South Goa seat and will get the highest margin in the Benaulim assembly constituency represented by him. "At least 80 per cent of the people have voted for the INDIA alliance. That margin will help him win the election," he said. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded industrialist Pallavi Dempo as its candidate from South Goa, the seat which is currently held by Congress MP Francisco Sardinha.

INDIA bloc will win South Goa seat easily, but AAP would have managed campaign better way: Viegas