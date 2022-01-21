India, Canada to probe death of 4 Indians including infant who died near US border

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities will work with their Canadian counterparts to investigate the death of four Indian nationals from exposure to severe cold on the Canadian side of the border with the United States during an apparent human smuggling operation.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday directed the Indian envoys to the US and Canada to respond to the incident. The Indian nationals, including an infant, reportedly died after they were abandoned near the US border. The dead also included a male teenager, an adult male and an adult female who are yet to be identified.

US authorities have arrested a 47-year-old resident of Florida named Steve Shand for allegedly “smuggling undocumented foreign nationals”.

Reacting to the development, Jaishankar tweeted: “Shocked by the report that 4 Indian nationals, including an infant have lost their lives at the Canada-US border. Have asked our Ambassadors in the US and Canada to urgently respond to the situation.”

Ajay Bisaria, India’s high commissioner to Canada, described the incident as a “grave tragedy”.

“An Indian consular team is travelling today [Friday] from @IndiainToronto to Manitoba to coordinate and help. We will work with Canadian authorities to investigate these disturbing events,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in the province of Manitoba received information that the US Customs and Border Protection (USBP) had apprehended a group of individuals who crossed into the US from Canada near the town of Emerson in Manitoba.

RCMP said in a statement that one of the detained adults had items meant for an infant but no infant was with the group.

Following a search, RCMP officers initially found the bodies of three individuals on the Canadian side of the border. After continuing their search, the officers located the body of the teenage male.

On the US side of the border, American law enforcement personnel found five Indian nationals a quarter mile south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. They said they had walked across the border “expecting to be picked up by someone” and “estimated they had been walking around for over 11 hours”, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office for the District of Minnesota.

One of the five Indians was carrying a backpack for a family of four Indian nationals “that had earlier walked with his group but had become separated during the night”, the statement said. The backpack contained children’s clothes and medication, a diaper and toys.

USBP received a report from RCMP about the four bodies found frozen on the Canadian side of the border. These bodies were tentatively identified as the family of four that was separated from the other Indians.

