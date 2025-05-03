India committed to firm, decisive action against terrorists and backers: PM Modi

New Delhi: India is committed to taking “firm and decisive action” against terrorists and their backers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in the context of the Pahalgam terror attack that has resulted in heightened tensions with Pakistan over cross-border linkages to the incident. On Tuesday, Modi gave India’s armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack (PTI)

Modi, who made the remarks at a media interaction with visiting Angolan President João Lourenço, described terrorism as the “biggest threat to humanity”. He thanked Lourenço and Angola for their condolences for the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

“We are committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism,” Modi said, speaking in English. The rest of his remarks at the interaction were delivered in Hindi.

A day after the terror attack at a scenic meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, India unveiled a slew of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and closure of the only operational land border crossing at Attari.

On Tuesday, Modi gave India’s armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack, while emphasising the national resolve to deal a “crushing blow to terrorism”.

The media interaction coincided with reports of Pakistan testing a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 450 km. Hours before the launch, Indian authorities said any ballistic missile test would be seen as a “reckless act of provocation”.

During the media interaction, Modi announced a defence credit line of $200 million for the modernisation of Angola’s armed forces and said the two sides had discussed the repair, overhaul and supply of defence platforms. “We would be happy to assist in training Angola’s armed forces,” he said.

Noting that India is one of the largest buyers of Angola’s oil and gas, Modi said the two sides also decided to expand their energy partnership. India will share its capabilities with Angola in digital public infrastructure, space technology and capacity building. “We also decided to further strengthen our ties in health care, diamond processing, fertilisers and critical minerals,” he said.

The two sides signed agreements for cooperation in agriculture, ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine and culture. Angola also decided to join the International Solar Alliance.

Modi also highlighted India’s developmental cooperation and trade with African countries. India’s trade with African nation is worth nearly $100 billion and there has been progress in defence cooperation and maritime security, he said. Last month, India and African states conducted their first naval exercise.

In the past 10 years, India has opened 17 new embassies in African countries and allocated credit lines of more than $12 billion to Africa. It has also provided grants worth $700 million to African countries.

“Vocational training centres have been opened in eight African countries. We are cooperating with five African countries in digital public infrastructure. In any disaster, we had the privilege of playing the role of first responder, standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Africa,” Modi said.