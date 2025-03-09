India condemns vandalism at temple in US, calls for action

New Delhi: India on Sunday condemned the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in the US, reportedly by pro-Khalistan elements, and called on local law enforcement to take action in the matter. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (File Photo)

Earlier, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS) in the US said on X that the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Chino Hills in California had been vandalised.

Responding to the development, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms.

“We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship.”

BAPS said in its post on X that the Hindu community stands “steadfast against hate” after the desecration of the temple. “Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail,” it said.

The Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is one of the largest Hindu temples in the US. Reports described the graffiti inscribed on the temple as “anti-India”.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), in a separate post on X, noted it was “not surprising” that the incident had occurred ahead of a “so-called ‘Khalistan referendum’” in Los Angeles. CoHNA also listed other Hindu temples that had been vandalized in the past few years.

Pro-Khalistan groups have organised so-called referendums in cities in Canada and the US on the creation of a state of Khalistan. India has opposed such actions and lodged protests with both countries.