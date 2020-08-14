e-paper
Home / India News / India conducts record high of 848,728 Covid-19 tests in 24 hours

India conducts record high of 848,728 Covid-19 tests in 24 hours

Nearly 27 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country since January 22 when the testing started with a single lab at ICMR’s National Institute of Virology in Pune.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).(REUTERS)
         

India has conducted a record high of 848,728 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 2,76,94,416, Ministry of Health stated on Friday. India is relentlessly trying to up its testing game. On Wednesday, an excess of over 800,000 samples for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were tested, inching closer to the target of conducting a million tests a day.

Nearly 27 million tests have been conducted across the country since January 22 when Covid-19 testing started with a single lab at the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Institute of Virology in Pune.

 

At present, over 1,400 labs are equipped and functional to carry out Covid-19 testing across India. As many as 947 of those are in the public sector while 486 are private.

Besides this, the government says that the Covid-19 recovery rate in the country continues to improve. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that there has not been a single day when the recovery rate did not get better than the previous day.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate improving with each day, says health minister

“Remember the press conference when I said the recovery rate was 9 percent. Since then, there had not been a single day when the day’s recovery rate was not better than the previous day’s. Also, fatalities have been decreasing with each passing day,” he said.

With 17,515,55 recoveries till date, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is over 70 percent while the death rate stands at 1.95 percent. India’s total Covid-19 count stands at 24,61,191 which includes 6,61,595 active cases and over 48,000 fatalities.

