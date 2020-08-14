India conducts record high of 848,728 Covid-19 tests in 24 hours

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:24 IST

India has conducted a record high of 848,728 Covid-19 tests in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative number of tests to 2,76,94,416, Ministry of Health stated on Friday. India is relentlessly trying to up its testing game. On Wednesday, an excess of over 800,000 samples for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were tested, inching closer to the target of conducting a million tests a day.

Nearly 27 million tests have been conducted across the country since January 22 when Covid-19 testing started with a single lab at the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Institute of Virology in Pune.

A record high of 8,48,728 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to 2,76,94,416: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/n8JsE3AGmb — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

At present, over 1,400 labs are equipped and functional to carry out Covid-19 testing across India. As many as 947 of those are in the public sector while 486 are private.

Besides this, the government says that the Covid-19 recovery rate in the country continues to improve. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that there has not been a single day when the recovery rate did not get better than the previous day.

“Remember the press conference when I said the recovery rate was 9 percent. Since then, there had not been a single day when the day’s recovery rate was not better than the previous day’s. Also, fatalities have been decreasing with each passing day,” he said.

With 17,515,55 recoveries till date, India’s Covid-19 recovery rate is over 70 percent while the death rate stands at 1.95 percent. India’s total Covid-19 count stands at 24,61,191 which includes 6,61,595 active cases and over 48,000 fatalities.