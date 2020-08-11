e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India could have been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 years if Covid-19 had not hit: Rajnath Singh

India could have been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 years if Covid-19 had not hit: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said the country was growing with a good economic pace, if this Covid-19 pandemic had not hit the country then in 7-8 years we would have been in the top three world economies.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivers a speech during a ceremony for the delivery of the first Rafale fighter to the Indian Air Force at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivers a speech during a ceremony for the delivery of the first Rafale fighter to the Indian Air Force at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France.(REUTERS)
         

India’s economy was growing at a good pace, had it not been hit by Covid-19-induced crisis the country could have been among the top three world economies in the next seven-eight years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Tuesday.

While speaking during the book launch -- Connecting, Communicating and Changing: The Vice President of India’s three years in office -- Singh said: “Venkaiah Naidu is blessed that he is vice-president of the country at a time when India is becoming strong and able to present a strong image to the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The country was growing with a good economic pace, if this Covid-19 pandemic had not hit the country then in 7-8 years we would have been in the top three world economies. But we are hopeful that we will be able to do so as we are fighting against Covid-19 strongly,” he said.

Singh released a book chronicling the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s third year in office. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar launched the electronic version of the book.

Commenting upon the book, Singh said: “Book title -- Connecting, Communicating and Changing -- represents what Naidu follows in his life. Naidu says nation first, the party next and self last. There are many speeches of Naidu in this book. It will give a new perspective of knowledge to readers. We had the most productive session of parliament under his tenure.”

“Naidu is very emotional. He is a great orator and expresses his feelings in speeches. People will be interested to read this book. Good books are the best gift one generation can give to another. I have heard his speeches on different occasions and I can say that there is a great enthusiasm among the audience when he speaks,” Rajnath added.

tags
top news
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In