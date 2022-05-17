Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India counters OIC on J&K delimitation move
india news

India counters OIC on J&K delimitation move

India’s strong reaction came after the OIC criticised New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its ‘unwarranted’ comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI file)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its “unwarranted” comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the grouping to refrain from carrying out its “communal agenda” at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

India’s strong reaction came after the OIC criticised New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India,” he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the OIC statement on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country,” Bagchi said.

The delimitation commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, notified its final report earlier this month.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP