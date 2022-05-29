India Covid update: 2,828 fresh cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours | 5 points

India on Sunday witnessed a marginal rise in its daily Covid-19 tally. In the past 12 hours, 2,828 fresh cases were registered, taking the cumulative infections reported since the start of the pandemic to 4,31,53,043, according to the latest government data. A day ago, India had reported 2,685 cases.

The death toll rose to 5,24,586 after 14 more people succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, the data further showed.

Here are the top 5 updates on the Covid-19 situation across the country:

1) The active cases (at 17,087) now comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections.

2) The national recovery rate reached 98.74 per cent after 2,035 people recuperated from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said. The number of recoveries now stands at 4,26,11,370.

3) The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, the ministry said.

4) On the vaccination front, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the ongoing nationwide drive has exceeded 193.28 crore.

5) On Saturday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said over 88 per cent of the adult population (people who are 18 years and above in age) is fully vaccinated against the disease. “Over 88 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Congratulations India! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated. (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

6) Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported the first cases of the subvariants of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. As many as seven people were detected to be infected from the subvariants in Pune, four of which were infected by the B.A. 4 variant while the other three were found to be infected by B.A. 5 variant.

